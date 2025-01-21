Capturing History: Trump's Unique Indoor Inauguration Through Reuters' Lens

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump unfolded in a unique setting as unexpected cold weather forced the ceremony to move indoors. Originally slated for an outdoor stage before a vast audience, the swearing-in took place within the confined Capitol rotunda. Reuters photographers, on the ground and atop iconic locations, captured the full spectrum of reactions and events, from jubilant supporter celebrations to passionate opposition protests.

The abrupt change of venue, from the broad avenues of Washington to the refined interior of Capital One Arena, required photographers and attendees to adapt quickly. While some supporters braved the cold, watching from their phones, others found spots inside hotels or secured seats within the arena, where emotional speeches and festivities occurred.

Photographers utilized robotic and remote cameras for live updates, and despite challenges, the team documented a historic day remembered for its monumental shift indoors, encapsulating both the hope and controversy surrounding Trump's presidency. From Washington Monument views to personal moments at the White House, Reuters brought a global audience close to the historic happening.

(With inputs from agencies.)