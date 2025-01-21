Left Menu

Capturing History: Trump's Unique Indoor Inauguration Through Reuters' Lens

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump was uniquely held indoors due to unexpected cold weather. Reuters photographers covered the event, capturing both supporter celebrations and opposition protests, while adapting plans. The ceremony was moved from an outdoor stage to the Capitol's rotunda, with emotional speeches and parades in Capital One Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:30 IST
Capturing History: Trump's Unique Indoor Inauguration Through Reuters' Lens
US President Donald Trump recieves letter from Joe Biden(Image/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump unfolded in a unique setting as unexpected cold weather forced the ceremony to move indoors. Originally slated for an outdoor stage before a vast audience, the swearing-in took place within the confined Capitol rotunda. Reuters photographers, on the ground and atop iconic locations, captured the full spectrum of reactions and events, from jubilant supporter celebrations to passionate opposition protests.

The abrupt change of venue, from the broad avenues of Washington to the refined interior of Capital One Arena, required photographers and attendees to adapt quickly. While some supporters braved the cold, watching from their phones, others found spots inside hotels or secured seats within the arena, where emotional speeches and festivities occurred.

Photographers utilized robotic and remote cameras for live updates, and despite challenges, the team documented a historic day remembered for its monumental shift indoors, encapsulating both the hope and controversy surrounding Trump's presidency. From Washington Monument views to personal moments at the White House, Reuters brought a global audience close to the historic happening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025