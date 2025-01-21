Trade Tensions: Dollar Bounces Back Amid Tariff Talk

The dollar saw a partial rebound on Tuesday following a steep decline on Monday, attributed to President Trump's comments on possibly imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico. His indication of potential 25% tariffs created market uncertainty, although no concrete measures were detailed.

Monday's drop was spurred by Trump's initial lack of tariff specifics, offering temporary relief to trade-exposed currencies. Despite vague initial policies, analyst Dominic Bunning from Nomura suggested markets remain wary of potential substantial tariffs.

In response to the tariff talk, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened while the U.S. dollar rose against both currencies. Market reactions reflect ongoing concerns about Trump's trade strategy and its impact on global markets, highlighting a volatile trading environment.

