Left Menu

Lonely Extremes: The New Face of Terrorism in Britain

Britain is facing an emerging terrorism threat from lone attackers inspired online, says Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The brutal murder of three girls in Southport by teenager Axel Rudakubana underscores this trend. The government plans a public inquiry into institutional failures to prevent such attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:37 IST
Lonely Extremes: The New Face of Terrorism in Britain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain is confronting a new dimension of terrorism, characterized by lone individuals driven to extreme violence, Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted on Tuesday.

This revelation follows the recent guilty plea from 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana for the murder of three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last July. The case sparked days of violent riots, revealing the nation's vulnerability to self-radicalized attackers.

Starmer emphasized the shift from traditionally organized groups, like al Qaeda, to isolated individuals gaining notoriety through online influences. In response, the government has initiated a public inquiry into the systemic failures that overlooked warnings about Rudakubana, and there is potential for legislative changes to better address this evolving threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025