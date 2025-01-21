Chancellor Scholz Extends Praise to President Trump
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his presidency. Scholz expressed optimism for collaboration between the two leaders to bolster freedom, peace, security, prosperity, and economic development.
In a diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as the U.S. President on Tuesday.
Scholz issued a statement expressing optimism about future collaborations. He emphasized the potential partnership's promise to drive advancements in areas such as freedom, peace, and security.
The Chancellor further highlighted the opportunity for economic growth and development, indicating a hopeful outlook for international cooperation under Trump's leadership.
