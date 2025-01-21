Uniting for Peace: Manipur's Collective Promise

On the occasion of Manipur's 53rd Statehood Day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated the importance of resolving misunderstandings through dialogue and urged all recognized tribes to live harmoniously.

He stressed the need to prioritize the identification of illegal immigrants and addressing the drug problem, highlighting the government's efforts since 2018, which have resulted in the destruction of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore worth of illegal drugs.

Singh also acknowledged the support of national leaders, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for their congratulatory messages, while emphasizing the state's commitment to fostering peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)