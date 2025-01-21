Left Menu

Uniting for Peace: Manipur's Collective Promise

Manipur CM N Biren Singh urged for discussions to resolve misunderstandings and unity among tribes during the 53rd Statehood Day. He highlighted the need to combat drug issues, citing significant destruction of illegal drugs and plantation. Singh emphasized peace and thanked Indian leaders for their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:29 IST
Uniting for Peace: Manipur's Collective Promise
N Biren Singh Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Manipur's 53rd Statehood Day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated the importance of resolving misunderstandings through dialogue and urged all recognized tribes to live harmoniously.

He stressed the need to prioritize the identification of illegal immigrants and addressing the drug problem, highlighting the government's efforts since 2018, which have resulted in the destruction of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore worth of illegal drugs.

Singh also acknowledged the support of national leaders, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for their congratulatory messages, while emphasizing the state's commitment to fostering peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025