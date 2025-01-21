In a decisive move, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has launched a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic murders of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event, pledging to examine every detail of the case.

The shocking act was committed by 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who pleaded guilty to the murders and possession of harmful materials. Starmer, addressing public criticism, promised a transparent inquiry that could potentially lead to changes in terrorism laws, reflecting on potential new threats.

Amid the investigation, social unrest has sparked national riots, fueled by false reports. Starmer faced accusations of a cover-up, a situation reminiscent of past criticisms during his tenure as chief prosecutor. He assured tougher measures following the Southport incident, marking it as a pivotal moment for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)