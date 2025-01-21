EU Criticizes Trump's Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement
Wopke Hoekstra, the EU's climate policy chief, expressed disappointment over U.S. President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal, noting the impact on global climate efforts and the loss of a crucial ally in the fight against climate change.
European Union climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra expressed profound disappointment over the United States' decision to exit the Paris climate agreement once more, under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
Hoekstra voiced his concerns on social media, emphasizing the blow to global climate initiatives due to the withdrawal of the world's largest economy from this critical agreement.
He highlighted the U.S. as a vital ally in combatting climate change, underscoring the unfortunate consequences of this development for international efforts to tackle environmental challenges.
