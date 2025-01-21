Germany Seeks to Convince Trump on WHO Withdrawal

In a move to uphold global health collaboration, Germany will engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding his decision to exit the World Health Organization (WHO).

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed concerns about the president's announcement, describing it as a setback in combating international health challenges.

Lauterbach emphasized Germany's determination to urge President Trump to reevaluate the U.S.'s stance and continue supporting global health initiatives.

