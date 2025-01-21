Left Menu

Germany Seeks to Convince Trump on WHO Withdrawal

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced efforts to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization. Lauterbach views this move as detrimental to global health efforts and is committed to influencing the president's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:43 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a move to uphold global health collaboration, Germany will engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding his decision to exit the World Health Organization (WHO).

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed concerns about the president's announcement, describing it as a setback in combating international health challenges.

Lauterbach emphasized Germany's determination to urge President Trump to reevaluate the U.S.'s stance and continue supporting global health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

