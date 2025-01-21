BJD Appoints Pratap Keshari Deb as Returning Officer Amidst Rising Inflation Concerns

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as the Returning Officer for the party's organisational elections. This announcement from BJD chief Naveen Patnaik aligns with Article XXIII (2) of the party's constitution, ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections.

Upon his appointment, Deb expressed gratitude to Patnaik for the opportunity to serve in this capacity for a third time. He outlined the election schedule, which will commence after the general elections, proceeding in four phases: grassroots, block, district, and state levels.

Simultaneously, BJD continues its protest against the BJP government in Odisha, addressing grievances over escalating prices of essential commodities. BJD leaders, including MP Sasmit Patra, criticized the state's governance and inflation issues, claiming it affects 4.5 crore residents, with prices reaching unprecedented highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)