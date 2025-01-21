Left Menu

BJD Appoints Pratap Keshari Deb as Returning Officer Amidst Rising Inflation Concerns

The BJD has named MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as the Returning Officer for its organisational elections, scheduled after the general elections. Meanwhile, the party protests against the BJP in Odisha over inflation, accusing the government of mismanagement. The elections will proceed in four stages: grassroots to state level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:54 IST
BJD Appoints Pratap Keshari Deb as Returning Officer Amidst Rising Inflation Concerns
BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as the Returning Officer for the party's organisational elections. This announcement from BJD chief Naveen Patnaik aligns with Article XXIII (2) of the party's constitution, ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections.

Upon his appointment, Deb expressed gratitude to Patnaik for the opportunity to serve in this capacity for a third time. He outlined the election schedule, which will commence after the general elections, proceeding in four phases: grassroots, block, district, and state levels.

Simultaneously, BJD continues its protest against the BJP government in Odisha, addressing grievances over escalating prices of essential commodities. BJD leaders, including MP Sasmit Patra, criticized the state's governance and inflation issues, claiming it affects 4.5 crore residents, with prices reaching unprecedented highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025