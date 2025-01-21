Stalemate: PTI's Demands Threaten Dialogue's Future
The future of negotiations between the Pakistani government and the PTI remains uncertain amid disagreements over judicial commissions to investigate past incidents. Despite PTI's clear demands and a seven-day ultimatum, the government has yet to agree, causing potential derailment of talks, as PTI threatens withdrawal.
The ongoing negotiations between the Pakistani government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) face an uncertain future due to a deadlock over the formation of judicial commissions. PTI has laid out a seven-day ultimatum for establishing commissions to probe incidents on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.
Incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan has directed the negotiating team to withdraw from talks if the demands are not met. The government's negotiation committee, however, is contemplating an extension to deliberate on PTI's demands further.
This stalemate arises amidst a backdrop of nationwide protests, alleged electoral rigging, and arrests, which have fueled political instability and heightened tensions between the two sides.
