Brewing Controversy: Political Row Over Kerala's New Brewery Project

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has defended the state government's decision to permit a private company to establish a brewery in Palakkad, dismissing the subsequent protests as politically charged. The Marxist party accused opposition parties of orchestrating these protests for political gain.

Addressing concerns about potential water scarcity if the brewery is built, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan assured that rainwater harvesting would provide the necessary resources. The unit, intended for spirit production initially, won't lead to increased alcohol consumption, he claimed.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, continue to challenge the brewery's approval, alleging corruption and highlighting local water shortages. The issue has sparked protests and further political tension within the state.

