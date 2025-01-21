The aftermath of a devastating 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas has left Palestinians in Gaza confronting scenes of destruction reminiscent of an apocalyptic landscape.

The unprecedented destruction has raised serious allegations against Israel's military campaign in the densely populated region. While Israel maintains that its operations target militants, critics argue that the sheer scale of damage suggests a systematic dismantling of life in Gaza. The controversial military actions are now under examination in global judicial arenas, with accusations ranging up to genocide.

International organizations have challenged Israel's defense, highlighting the extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, and suggesting this may constitute crimes against humanity. The conflict, which included intense airstrikes and ground operations, has left Gaza in ruins, its vibrant pre-war life reduced to lifeless gray. The rebuilding process could span decades, as legal and human rights debates continue.

