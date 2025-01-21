Left Menu

Shiv Sena Extends Support to BJP in Delhi Assembly Polls

Shiv Sena decides to support BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to avoid vote division. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's letter was given to BJP president J P Nadda. The move aligns with the party's Hindutva legacy and support for a competent BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:37 IST
Shiv Sena Extends Support to BJP in Delhi Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Shiv Sena has announced its decision to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, aiming to prevent any division of votes. This marks a departure from its tradition of fielding its candidates in Delhi.

The party's support was formalized when Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde handed a letter to Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, directed to BJP national president J P Nadda. Shinde emphasized the importance of maintaining the Hindutva ideology pioneered by Bal Thackeray, ensuring alignment with the National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eknath Shinde, who now leads the recognized faction of Shiv Sena following a split in 2022, reiterated his commitment to a BJP-led government in the national capital. Despite limited past electoral success in Delhi, the Shiv Sena views this alliance as vital for promoting a corruption-free administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

