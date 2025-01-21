Elon Musk's Controversial Gesture at Trump's Inauguration

Elon Musk's recent hand gesture during President Donald Trump's inauguration celebration sparked controversy online, with some comparisons made to a Nazi salute. However, the Anti-Defamation League, known for monitoring antisemitism, clarified it appeared to be a mere display of enthusiasm.

Musk himself dismissed the criticism, labeling it as a "tired" attack on his character. On stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington, Musk was met with enthusiastic cheers as he passionately proclaimed the significance of the victory, expressing deep gratitude to the audience.

The gesture, which included an upward-reaching arm with fingers together, drew immediate scrutiny but was defended by some supporters as a heartfelt expression rather than anything sinister. Concerns remain, however, over Musk's political ties with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

(With inputs from agencies.)