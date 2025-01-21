AAP Allegations Rock Delhi: Election Security Demands Escalate
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi has raised alarm over alleged intimidation of her volunteers by BJP workers ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. She has requested security forces' deployment in Kalkaji. AAP chief Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism under Union Home Minister's direction.
In a dramatic turn of events ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections, AAP candidate Atishi has made serious allegations against BJP, claiming intimidation and threats to her volunteers in Kalkaji. Her appeal for security forces highlights the rising tensions in the electoral battleground.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, took to social media platform X, accusing BJP members of hooliganism under police protection. He claims that directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah are behind these actions, which echo AAP's historical electoral successes over BJP in Delhi.
The confrontation intensifies as complaints detail incidents involving BJP workers, including relatives of opposition candidates. AAP's demand for action and increased security underscores the crucial and contested nature of the elections set for early February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
