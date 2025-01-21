Left Menu

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Critique with Economic Milestones

The BJP strongly opposed Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of India's economic state, highlighting achievements under PM Modi's administration. Claims of manufacturing sector decline and flawed agricultural policies were dismissed, with data showing increased growth and investment. BJP urged Gandhi to address his party's governance issues in Karnataka.

Updated: 21-01-2025 19:22 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing him of presenting an unduly negative view of India's economic situation. The BJP urged Gandhi to focus on factual evidence instead of making unsubstantiated allegations.

Gandhi had earlier denounced the Modi administration's economic policies in the Lok Sabha. In response, Amit Malviya of the BJP's IT department cited the government's strategic programs, such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which have stimulated investments and job creation, debunking the Congress leader's assertions.

The BJP further highlighted India's emergence as a mobile manufacturing hub and robust economic indicators, including the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index and inflation rates, to counter Gandhi's claims. Moreover, it noted positive income growth in rural households and addressed governance issues in Congress-led Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

