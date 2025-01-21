Kejriwal Warns of Power Outages if BJP Takes Delhi

Amid intensifying campaign activities for the Delhi assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has issued a warning to voters. He claimed that if the BJP gains power, Delhi would face six-hour power outages, reversing the progress made under his administration.

Speaking at a 'janasabha' in Adarsh Nagar, Kejriwal emphasized the uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply and the transformation of Delhi under his governance. He argued that despite the BJP governing 20 states, none offers 24-hour electricity.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of neglecting development in Delhi and pivoted to AAP's achievements in education and healthcare. He assured the establishment of three mohalla clinics in every ward. Elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8, as AAP aims to retain its overwhelming majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)