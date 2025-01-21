Left Menu

Kejriwal Warns of Power Outages if BJP Takes Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during an election rally, warned that electing the BJP would lead to six-hour power outages. He highlighted Delhi's current 24-hour electricity supply and affordable rates. He accused the BJP of neglecting Delhi's development and stressed AAP's commitment to education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:55 IST
Kejriwal Warns of Power Outages if BJP Takes Delhi
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intensifying campaign activities for the Delhi assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has issued a warning to voters. He claimed that if the BJP gains power, Delhi would face six-hour power outages, reversing the progress made under his administration.

Speaking at a 'janasabha' in Adarsh Nagar, Kejriwal emphasized the uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply and the transformation of Delhi under his governance. He argued that despite the BJP governing 20 states, none offers 24-hour electricity.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of neglecting development in Delhi and pivoted to AAP's achievements in education and healthcare. He assured the establishment of three mohalla clinics in every ward. Elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8, as AAP aims to retain its overwhelming majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025