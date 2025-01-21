Left Menu

Trump's Sweeping Pardons: A Controversial Day of Executive Power

Donald Trump, the newly inaugurated president, issued comprehensive pardons for 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. The move, affecting both minor and serious offenders, sparked widespread controversy. Notably released were leaders of militant groups, with ongoing restrictions. Trump's actions signal a daring use of executive authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:05 IST
Trump's Sweeping Pardons: A Controversial Day of Executive Power
Trump

In a highly contested move, President Donald Trump issued pardons for over 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, marking his reassertion of executive authority. The pardons were announced on Inauguration Day, sparking outrage among lawmakers and injured police officers from the violent event.

Critically, Trump's pardons encompassed both minor offenders and key figures like Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers militia. Rhodes, sentenced to 18 years, was released yet remains under certain legal restrictions. Enrique Tarrio, another key figure, was also expected to be freed despite a conviction for seditious conspiracy.

Critics, including Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, condemned the pardons as an endorsement for lawbreakers threatening democracy. Meanwhile, Trump's administration defended the actions as campaign promises kept, despite anticipation that violent offenders might not be pardoned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025