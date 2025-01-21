Left Menu

Musk's Sharp Rebuke to German Chancellor at Davos

Billionaire Elon Musk criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Musk posted on his social media platform, calling Scholz 'Oaf Schitz' after the chancellor's remarks on free speech and extreme-right views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST
Musk's Sharp Rebuke to German Chancellor at Davos
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • Germany

Elon Musk, the U.S. billionaire and entrepreneur, publicly criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.

Musk took to his social media platform, X, to express his disapproval after Scholz made comments about free speech and its relation to extreme-right views.

Using a derogatory term, Musk wrote, 'Shame on Oaf Schitz!' following the German leader's remarks, sparking a heated discussion online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025