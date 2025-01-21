Musk's Sharp Rebuke to German Chancellor at Davos
Billionaire Elon Musk criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Musk posted on his social media platform, calling Scholz 'Oaf Schitz' after the chancellor's remarks on free speech and extreme-right views.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Elon Musk, the U.S. billionaire and entrepreneur, publicly criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.
Musk took to his social media platform, X, to express his disapproval after Scholz made comments about free speech and its relation to extreme-right views.
Using a derogatory term, Musk wrote, 'Shame on Oaf Schitz!' following the German leader's remarks, sparking a heated discussion online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Obscene Social Media Remarks
Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
TN Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.
Social Media Abuses Targeting Malayalam Actress Prompt Arrests and Investigations
Starmer vs. Musk: Prosecutorial Defense Amidst Social Media Storm