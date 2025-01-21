Musk's Sharp Rebuke to German Chancellor at Davos

Elon Musk, the U.S. billionaire and entrepreneur, publicly criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.

Musk took to his social media platform, X, to express his disapproval after Scholz made comments about free speech and its relation to extreme-right views.

Using a derogatory term, Musk wrote, 'Shame on Oaf Schitz!' following the German leader's remarks, sparking a heated discussion online.

