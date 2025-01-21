European Court Upholds Romania's Election Annulment
The European Court of Human Rights dismissed an appeal by Romania's Calin Georgescu to overturn a decision annulling the December presidential election, amid allegations of Russian interference. Despite the annulment, polls indicate Georgescu remains the popular candidate ahead of the scheduled re-election in May.
The European Court of Human Rights has rejected an appeal by Romania's far-right presidential candidate, Calin Georgescu, to overturn a national court ruling that annulled last December's presidential election.
The annulment was enforced after allegations surfaced of Russian interference favoring Georgescu, although Moscow has denied these claims. Despite this, a recent opinion poll indicates Georgescu is still leading in voter preference, ahead of a potential new election in May.
The Romanian government's handling of the situation, including concerns around foreign influence and its impact on the nation's democratic process, remains under scrutiny.
