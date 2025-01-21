European Court Upholds Romania's Election Annulment

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected an appeal by Romania's far-right presidential candidate, Calin Georgescu, to overturn a national court ruling that annulled last December's presidential election.

The annulment was enforced after allegations surfaced of Russian interference favoring Georgescu, although Moscow has denied these claims. Despite this, a recent opinion poll indicates Georgescu is still leading in voter preference, ahead of a potential new election in May.

The Romanian government's handling of the situation, including concerns around foreign influence and its impact on the nation's democratic process, remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)