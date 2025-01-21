Left Menu

Political Crossfire: Accusations Fly in New Delhi's Pre-Poll Arena

BJP leader Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab's government machinery to sway the New Delhi elections. Verma alleged Chinese CCTV cameras were installed as political props, posing security risks. Teachers and government vehicles from Punjab are allegedly campaigning for AAP in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:38 IST
In a heated political confrontation, BJP leader Parvesh Verma leveled serious accusations against Arvind Kejriwal, claiming the AAP leader is exploiting official resources from Punjab to influence elections in New Delhi.

At a press conference, Verma alleged that Kejriwal, anticipating a potential defeat, has deployed Chinese CCTV cameras in New Delhi's slum areas. Verma expressed security concerns over these installations, terming them mere political showpieces.

Further allegations suggested that government employees from Punjab are masquerading as AAP workers in Delhi, with official vehicles also transporting campaign materials. Verma appealed to the Election Commission to address what he describes as a misuse of government resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

