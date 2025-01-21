Marco Rubio: Champion of Trump’s America-First Foreign Policy

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio from Florida took a historic step on Tuesday, becoming the first Hispanic appointed to President Donald Trump's cabinet. At his swearing-in, Rubio stressed that under Trump's leadership, U.S. foreign policy would prioritize American interests above all.

Confirmed unanimously by the Senate, Rubio's credentials include being a pronounced China critic and a staunch ally of Israel, reflecting his long-standing committee ties with foreign relations and intelligence. Son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio advocates for stringent measures against the governments of Cuba and Venezuela.

In his confirmation hearing, Rubio outlined a strong push for an American interest-focused foreign policy. He urged a strategy shift to reduce reliance on China and advocated for resolution in the Ukraine conflict, which he asserts requires compromise by both Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)