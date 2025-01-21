Political Drama Unfolds: Slovakia's No-Confidence Motion
Slovakia's opposition parties withdrew their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Robert Fico's cabinet. The move followed a protest against Fico's proposal to make the session secret due to confidential information disclosure. The opposition plans to introduce a new motion in the near future.
In a significant political development, Slovakia's opposition parties have retracted their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Robert Fico's government. This decision was announced by parliament deputy speaker Peter Ziga on Tuesday.
The retraction came after opposition members strongly criticized Fico's attempt to conduct a secret parliamentary session, arguing that he was revealing confidential information. The session's secrecy hindered transparency, the opposition claimed.
Despite withdrawing the current motion, the opposition has vowed to submit another no-confidence vote shortly, keeping the political discourse around Fico's administration alive and questioning its governance practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
