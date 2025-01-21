Left Menu

Congress Factionalism: A Political Cancer?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called on senior Congress leaders to address comments made by state Congress president Jitu Patwari. Patwari equated factionalism within the party to cancer, sparking calls for clarification from top leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:19 IST
In a political stir, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged senior Congress figures to address recent controversial statements by state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Patwari equated the internal factionalism plaguing the Congress to cancer, suggesting it must be eradicated for party health.

Yadav queried if Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge had insights into these claims, demanding clarity as the statements coincided with a meeting aimed at rallying party workers for an event featuring prominent leaders.

