Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal Urges Diplomacy Over Conflict in Middle East
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, stated the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump does not increase the risk of conflict between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy. He also announced a historic visit to Lebanon to strengthen engagement following recent political changes.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud addressed regional tensions, expressing optimism about the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump. He commented that Trump's approach could reduce the chances of conflict between Israel and Iran, urging diplomatic solutions.
Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of avoiding wars in the Middle East, particularly between key players like Iran and Israel. He affirmed Trump's stance against conflict, highlighting the necessity for Iran to engage positively with the U.S. regarding its nuclear program.
In a significant diplomatic move, Prince Faisal announced an upcoming visit to Lebanon, marking a decade since a Saudi foreign minister last visited. This aims to examine and potentially enhance Saudi's involvement in Lebanon amidst political shifts and the election of army chief Joseph Aoun.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Prince Faisal
- Iran
- Israel
- Trump
- diplomacy
- Lebanon
- world
- economic forum
- Hezbollah
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes Republicans for Unified Legislative Strategy
Echoes of Jan 6: Congress Gathers in Wake of Trump's Re-election
China's Annual Diplomacy Tour Strengthens African Ties Amid Shifting Global Dynamics
Trump's Pardon Promise: Relief for January 6 Rioters?
Capitol Chaos: Uncertain Future of January 6 Prosecutions Amid Trump's Pardon Promise