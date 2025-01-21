Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal Urges Diplomacy Over Conflict in Middle East

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud addressed regional tensions, expressing optimism about the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump. He commented that Trump's approach could reduce the chances of conflict between Israel and Iran, urging diplomatic solutions.

Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of avoiding wars in the Middle East, particularly between key players like Iran and Israel. He affirmed Trump's stance against conflict, highlighting the necessity for Iran to engage positively with the U.S. regarding its nuclear program.

In a significant diplomatic move, Prince Faisal announced an upcoming visit to Lebanon, marking a decade since a Saudi foreign minister last visited. This aims to examine and potentially enhance Saudi's involvement in Lebanon amidst political shifts and the election of army chief Joseph Aoun.

(With inputs from agencies.)