Historic Coast Guard Leader Ousted Amid DEI Controversy

Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of a U.S. armed forces branch, has been fired by the Trump administration. The dismissal, reportedly due to her focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives over border security, has sparked debate about governmental DEI programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:38 IST
The Trump administration has dismissed U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, making her the first uniformed female leader of an armed forces branch to be let go under such circumstances, according to a U.S. official's statement on Tuesday.

Fox News, the initial source of news about the firing, reported that Fagan was terminated by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman. The report suggests Fagan prioritized diversity issues over border security, a claim that neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security has commented on as of yet.

The Coast Guard, part of the Department of Homeland Security rather than the Pentagon, has not issued a response. A recent social media post by Trump adviser Elon Musk hinted at the administration's dissatisfaction with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which have been criticized for diverting focus from national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

