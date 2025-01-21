Historic Coast Guard Leader Ousted Amid DEI Controversy

The Trump administration has dismissed U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, making her the first uniformed female leader of an armed forces branch to be let go under such circumstances, according to a U.S. official's statement on Tuesday.

Fox News, the initial source of news about the firing, reported that Fagan was terminated by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman. The report suggests Fagan prioritized diversity issues over border security, a claim that neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security has commented on as of yet.

The Coast Guard, part of the Department of Homeland Security rather than the Pentagon, has not issued a response. A recent social media post by Trump adviser Elon Musk hinted at the administration's dissatisfaction with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which have been criticized for diverting focus from national security concerns.

