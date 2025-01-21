Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes for European Defense Unity Amid Peacekeeping Proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlights the need for at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to ensure security in a settlement with Russia. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he stresses Europe's role in global security and the importance of a Ukraine-U.S. summit with President Donald Trump.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to aid in a settlement to end the conflict with Russia. He emphasized the vital role of Europe in ensuring continued security on the continent.

Zelenskiy is keen to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a rapid resolution to the war, asserting that European leaders need to strengthen defense policies to prevent future aggression from Russia. Meanwhile, Trump has made vague promises of ending the war swiftly.

Zelenskiy criticized the notion of reducing Ukraine's military capacity and urged a united European stance on defense, referencing Trump's suggestion for NATO members to increase their defense contributions to 5% of GDP.

