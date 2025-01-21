Left Menu

Punjab CM Slams BJP's Verma Over Allegations Against Punjabi Vehicles in Delhi

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned BJP's Parvesh Verma for questioning the presence of Punjab-registered vehicles in Delhi, calling it an insult to Punjabis. Mann demands an apology, asserting that such remarks undermine the patriotism of Punjab residents. The dispute intensifies ahead of Republic Day amid security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:25 IST
Punjab CM Slams BJP's Verma Over Allegations Against Punjabi Vehicles in Delhi
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized BJP candidate Parvesh Verma for his controversial remarks about vehicles with Punjab registration numbers plying in Delhi, stating that these comments are deeply troubling and offensive to Punjabis.

Mann took to social media platform X, emphasizing that questioning the patriotism of Punjabis for political gains is unacceptable. He argued that as the country's capital, Delhi welcomes people from all states and should not restrict movement.

The remarks come in the wake of Verma's concern about security threats ahead of Republic Day, alleging Punjabi officials' presence with numerous vehicles. Verma has lodged complaints with the Election Commission and police about alleged security breaches involving CCTV installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025