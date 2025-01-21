Punjab CM Slams BJP's Verma Over Allegations Against Punjabi Vehicles in Delhi
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned BJP's Parvesh Verma for questioning the presence of Punjab-registered vehicles in Delhi, calling it an insult to Punjabis. Mann demands an apology, asserting that such remarks undermine the patriotism of Punjab residents. The dispute intensifies ahead of Republic Day amid security concerns.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized BJP candidate Parvesh Verma for his controversial remarks about vehicles with Punjab registration numbers plying in Delhi, stating that these comments are deeply troubling and offensive to Punjabis.
Mann took to social media platform X, emphasizing that questioning the patriotism of Punjabis for political gains is unacceptable. He argued that as the country's capital, Delhi welcomes people from all states and should not restrict movement.
The remarks come in the wake of Verma's concern about security threats ahead of Republic Day, alleging Punjabi officials' presence with numerous vehicles. Verma has lodged complaints with the Election Commission and police about alleged security breaches involving CCTV installations.
