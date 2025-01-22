Friedrich Merz: A Dealmaker in European Politics

At a pivotal moment in transatlantic relations, German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, a frontrunner for the chancellorship, underscored the importance of a cohesive European strategy when engaging with U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Merz viewed Trump as a potentially formidable ally for Europe.

Merz proposed that Europe should consider consolidating its military procurement from the U.S., bypassing intra-European options, a move likely to face resistance from France, given its robust defense sector. The proposal underscores the complexities facing Europe's defense dynamics under external partnerships.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Merz articulated his belief in a stronger Western stance against Russia. In talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he extended Germany's support, even amid uncertainties regarding the stance of the new U.S. administration.

