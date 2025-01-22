Leonard Peltier: A Symbol of Justice and Controversy

Leonard Peltier, a prominent Native American activist, has been granted clemency by President Joe Biden, allowing him to spend the rest of his life in home confinement. Peltier's supporters celebrate this as a significant form of freedom, despite FBI opposition to his release.

The commutation decision met with strong disapproval from FBI Director Christopher Wray and former agents, labeling it as 'cowardly.' Peltier, a member of the American Indian Movement, was convicted for the 1975 killing of two FBI agents, a case shrouded in controversy and allegations of withheld evidence.

Advocacy for Peltier's release included calls from high-profile figures such as Pope Francis and Robert Redford. The move is seen by some as a justice milestone for Native communities. Peltier will transition to home confinement from a Florida detention center on February 18.

