Trump's First Televised Interview as U.S. President with Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity, a host on Fox News, is slated to conduct an interview with Donald Trump, the U.S. President, on Wednesday, according to a network spokesperson's announcement on Tuesday.

This interview marks Trump's inaugural television network appearance since he entered office earlier this week. The conversation, which promises to cover pivotal topics, is expected to draw significant public attention.

Scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT), the pre-taped interview represents a key media engagement for President Trump, reflecting his strategic communications approach with major networks.

