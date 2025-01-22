Left Menu

Trump's First Televised Interview as U.S. President with Sean Hannity

Fox News' Sean Hannity is set to interview U.S. President Donald Trump in his first TV network appearance since assuming office. The pre-taped segment will air on Wednesday night, marking a significant media moment for the new administration.

Updated: 22-01-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:27 IST
Sean Hannity, a host on Fox News, is slated to conduct an interview with Donald Trump, the U.S. President, on Wednesday, according to a network spokesperson's announcement on Tuesday.

This interview marks Trump's inaugural television network appearance since he entered office earlier this week. The conversation, which promises to cover pivotal topics, is expected to draw significant public attention.

Scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT), the pre-taped interview represents a key media engagement for President Trump, reflecting his strategic communications approach with major networks.

