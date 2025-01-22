Trump's Polarizing Return: Mixed Approval Ratings Amidst Controversial Policies

Donald Trump's return to the White House marks a divided nation, with 47% of Americans expressing approval in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Despite his controversial policies, Trump's approval rating is higher than it was during much of his previous term.

The poll indicates that Americans remain skeptical of Trump's actions, particularly his decision to pardon several individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. Only 29% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the perceived politicization of the justice system.

However, Trump's approach to immigration seems to resonate with some, as 46% of respondents support his handling of the issue. Nonetheless, public opinion remains split, highlighting the ongoing polarization of American politics.

