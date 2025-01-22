Quad: Renewed Alliances Amid U.S.-China Dynamics

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with his Australian, Indian, and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday to underline the significance of collaborating with allies on matters deemed vital to the United States.

Rubio, inaugurated as secretary of state following President Donald Trump's second-term commencement, led discussions with the Quad—a coalition of four nations concerned about China's expanding influence—at the State Department. He was flanked by Penny Wong of Australia, India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japan's Takeshi Iwaya during a ceremonial photo opportunity, although they abstained from addressing media inquiries.

Experts suggest the conclave aims to assert that counterbalancing Beijing tops the new administration's agenda, despite President Trump's initial restraint on tariffs against China. Future meetings could pave the way for a Quad leaders' summit, reinforcing cooperation in areas like defense and cybersecurity.

