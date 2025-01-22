Space Council Axed: SpaceX's Influence in Trump's New Era

The Trump administration seems set to eliminate the White House's National Space Council, as insiders reveal that key lobbyists at SpaceX have pushed for its removal. Initially revitalized to coordinate space policy, the council now faces potential dissolution under the influence of SpaceX, indicating significant shifts in upcoming space agendas.

While Trump's aides and key SpaceX lobbyists, including Mat Dunn, reportedly consider the council a 'waste of time,' these developments cast doubt on its future role. Current Vice President JD Vance would be required to chair, but interest might wane as the council goes quiet with no communication from Trump's transition team.

Requests for comments from Musk, Dunn, and former council heads remain unanswered, suggesting a firm alignment of interests. Musk, a major Trump supporter, appears closely aligned with Trump's vision for Mars exploration during the new administration's tenure, underlining SpaceX's influence.

