Trump Defends Pardons for Capitol Riot Offenders
Former U.S. President Donald Trump defended his pardons for those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, despite having positioned himself as an ally of law enforcement. He justified the pardons by arguing that those convicted were treated poorly and served time equivalent to or exceeding that of some murderers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a controversial move, former President Donald Trump has stood by his decision to pardon individuals convicted of assaulting police officers during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
This stance comes despite his previous declarations as the staunchest ally of law enforcement among U.S. presidents.
Trump argued that the individuals he pardoned had already endured significant prison time and claimed their treatment was unfair compared to that of murderers, whom he argued often face lesser charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
