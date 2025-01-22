Trump Defends Pardons for Capitol Riot Offenders

In a controversial move, former President Donald Trump has stood by his decision to pardon individuals convicted of assaulting police officers during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

This stance comes despite his previous declarations as the staunchest ally of law enforcement among U.S. presidents.

Trump argued that the individuals he pardoned had already endured significant prison time and claimed their treatment was unfair compared to that of murderers, whom he argued often face lesser charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)