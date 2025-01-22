Trump Urges Russian-Ukraine Conflict Resolution
Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his intent to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to resolve the three-year-old Russian-Ukraine conflict. Trump claims the war would not have started under his leadership, citing a strong understanding with Putin and disrespect towards Biden.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his intention to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to devise an endgame for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has persisted for nearly three years.
Trump asserted that the conflict would have never unfolded under his leadership, claiming, "Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin." He further suggested that the issue stems from Russian President Putin's disrespect towards current US President Joe Biden.
He emphasized that the invasion could have been avoided if he were still in office, underscoring his assertion of a unique rapport with Putin, juxtaposed with Putin's apparent disregard for Biden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden
Biden Honors Resilience in New Orleans Post-Attack Visit
Biden's Bold Block: Nippon Steel Merger Halted Amid U.S.-Asia Tensions
Trump Accuses Biden of Transition Sabotage Amid Executive Orders
Sheriffs Endorse Kash Patel for FBI Leadership Amid Criticism of Biden Policies