Left Menu

Trump Urges Russian-Ukraine Conflict Resolution

Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his intent to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to resolve the three-year-old Russian-Ukraine conflict. Trump claims the war would not have started under his leadership, citing a strong understanding with Putin and disrespect towards Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:43 IST
Trump Urges Russian-Ukraine Conflict Resolution
US President
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his intention to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to devise an endgame for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has persisted for nearly three years.

Trump asserted that the conflict would have never unfolded under his leadership, claiming, "Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin." He further suggested that the issue stems from Russian President Putin's disrespect towards current US President Joe Biden.

He emphasized that the invasion could have been avoided if he were still in office, underscoring his assertion of a unique rapport with Putin, juxtaposed with Putin's apparent disregard for Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025