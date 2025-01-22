Left Menu

The Quad's United Front: Diplomacy in Action

The United States, Australia, India, and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate against China's growing influence at the Quad meeting in Washington. Hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after Trump's second-term inauguration, the discussions emphasized a Free and Open Indo-Pacific and addressed major geopolitical issues like Taiwan and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:52 IST
The Quad's United Front: Diplomacy in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, Australia, India, and Japan have reiterated their commitment to collaborate against China's increasing influence, following a meeting of the Quad group's top diplomats in Washington. This marked the first such meeting since President Donald Trump began his second term.

In their joint declaration, officials highlighted the shared goal of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, underlining the importance of the rule of law and democratic values. They also opposed any attempts to change the status quo by force, directly addressing concerns over Taiwan's sovereignty.

A significant topic was cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, with emphasis on protecting supply chains. Australia's Foreign Minister Wong discussed with Rubio the AUKUS defense project and the global battle for control over critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025