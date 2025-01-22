The Quad's United Front: Diplomacy in Action

The United States, Australia, India, and Japan have reiterated their commitment to collaborate against China's increasing influence, following a meeting of the Quad group's top diplomats in Washington. This marked the first such meeting since President Donald Trump began his second term.

In their joint declaration, officials highlighted the shared goal of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, underlining the importance of the rule of law and democratic values. They also opposed any attempts to change the status quo by force, directly addressing concerns over Taiwan's sovereignty.

A significant topic was cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, with emphasis on protecting supply chains. Australia's Foreign Minister Wong discussed with Rubio the AUKUS defense project and the global battle for control over critical minerals.

