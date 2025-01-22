Left Menu

White House Tightens Grip on Federal Workforce Amidst Reforms

The White House directed federal agencies to review probationary employees and consider retaining them while enforcing a hiring freeze. Exemptions apply to jobs related to national security, immigration enforcement, and public safety. The administration seeks to significantly reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:10 IST
The White House has taken decisive steps to scrutinize and potentially reduce the federal workforce. Federal agencies received directives to assess employees currently under probationary status and decide on their retention by Friday.

The initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's promise to reform the federal workforce and cut regulatory efforts. Earlier this week, the administration mandated a return to the office for federal workers and implemented weaker job protections for civil servants, signaling the start of its campaign to streamline the federal bureaucracy.

A memo from Acting Director Charles Ezell of the White House Office of Personnel Management highlights the importance of probationary periods as a tool for evaluating employee performance and staffing. Additionally, the recent hiring freeze targets non-essential roles, with only positions tied to immigration, national security, and public safety immune to the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

