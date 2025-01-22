Left Menu

Trump's Dual Stance on H-1B Visa Debate

US President Donald Trump expressed support for both sides of the H-1B visa debate, highlighting the need for competent individuals in the US. Despite opposing views from his supporters, Trump emphasized the benefits of the program for bringing skilled professionals to aid business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:28 IST
US President Donald Trump voiced his perspectives on the H-1B foreign guest workers' visa during a White House press conference on Tuesday. Speaking alongside technology leaders Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son, and Sam Altman, Trump acknowledged the merits of both sides of the visa debate.

Clarifying his position, Trump emphasized the necessity of allowing "very competent people" into the country through the H-1B program. He addressed concerns by noting the program's role in expanding businesses with skilled professionals across various sectors, not limited to engineering.

The discussion comes amid ongoing debates, with prominent figures like Elon Musk supporting the visa for its benefit in sourcing qualified professionals, while others are wary of its impact on American jobs. Trump underscored the need for smart immigration policies to maintain economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

