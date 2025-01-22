Trump's Dual Stance on H-1B Visa Debate

US President Donald Trump voiced his perspectives on the H-1B foreign guest workers' visa during a White House press conference on Tuesday. Speaking alongside technology leaders Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son, and Sam Altman, Trump acknowledged the merits of both sides of the visa debate.

Clarifying his position, Trump emphasized the necessity of allowing "very competent people" into the country through the H-1B program. He addressed concerns by noting the program's role in expanding businesses with skilled professionals across various sectors, not limited to engineering.

The discussion comes amid ongoing debates, with prominent figures like Elon Musk supporting the visa for its benefit in sourcing qualified professionals, while others are wary of its impact on American jobs. Trump underscored the need for smart immigration policies to maintain economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)