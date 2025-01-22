Trump Reveals Biden's Inspirational Inauguration Letter

In a nod to a longstanding inauguration tradition, U.S. President Donald Trump has disclosed details about a 'nice' letter left for him by former President Joe Biden. Inside the Resolute Desk at the White House, the letter bore a motivational tone, encouraging Trump to enjoy his term and underscoring the importance of his role.

The letter became a talking point when Trump briefly displayed a handwritten '47' for reporters during a Monday ceremony in the Oval Office. While Trump acknowledged it as a positive gesture from Biden, he stated he would read it privately before deciding on its public release.

Highlighting a unique twist in American political history, Trump's nonconsecutive terms make him the first president since Grover Cleveland to achieve this feat. The practice of outgoing presidents leaving letters for their successors began with Ronald Reagan in 1989, who left a memorable note for George H.W. Bush.

(With inputs from agencies.)