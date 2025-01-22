Trump's Campaign Against Diversity: Changes in Workforce Policies

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken significant steps to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs by pressuring private companies to abandon such initiatives. He ordered aviation officials to revise diversity hires and mandated that government DEI employees be placed on paid leave. These actions follow Trump's previous executive orders issued on his first day in office, aimed at eliminating DEI programs that support marginalized groups.

Civil rights advocates argue these programs are vital for addressing inequalities and tackling systemic racism. Trump's new executive order revoked several past orders, dating back to 1965, which promoted equal employment opportunities and obligated federal contractors to ensure workforce diversity. His latest order seeks to dissuade private firms receiving government contracts from offering preferences to marginalized employees.

The order also directed federal agencies to initiate civil compliance investigations into large corporations and other entities. Critics warn that eliminating DEI programs risks opening avenues for cronyism and undermining the political and economic power of women and ethnic minorities. Meanwhile, the Trump administration instructed all federal departments to dismantle existing DEI programs, effectively halting efforts to promote diversity within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA is now tasked with performing a safety review, with an emphasis on employee competence over diversity considerations.

