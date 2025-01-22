Trump's Bold Executive Moves: Redefining Presidential Power

President Donald Trump is redefining the scope of presidential power with a series of bold executive orders aimed at immigration and maintaining TikTok's operations. His aggressive approach, reminiscent of business strategies, challenges traditional checks and balances.

Democrats and civil rights groups are responding with legal action, but Trump's administration enjoys robust support from a Republican-controlled Congress. This political backing, coupled with a Supreme Court favorable to conservative interests, enables Trump to push the limits of executive authority.

Experts believe Trump's maneuvers, while controversial, could establish a new paradigm for future presidents. The legal and political outcomes of his actions will shape the dialogue on executive power and its boundaries within the U.S. democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)