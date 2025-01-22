The Census Battle: Republicans Push to Shape Future Counts
Republican state attorneys general are renewing efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from U.S. census counts, influencing congressional seat allocation. President Trump supports this initiative, aiming to alter the 2030 census. Such changes could benefit Republicans in redistricting, affecting federal funding and political representation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Four Republican state attorneys general have initiated a legal push to exclude undocumented immigrants from the numbers used for congressional seat distribution among states, reigniting debates over the U.S. census.
President Trump, back in office, swiftly signed an executive order targeting the 2030 census, seeking to bolster Republican redistricting efforts.
Critics warn that these moves could skew political representation and federal funding distribution, disadvantaging states with higher immigrant populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement