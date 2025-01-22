The Census Battle: Republicans Push to Shape Future Counts

Four Republican state attorneys general have initiated a legal push to exclude undocumented immigrants from the numbers used for congressional seat distribution among states, reigniting debates over the U.S. census.

President Trump, back in office, swiftly signed an executive order targeting the 2030 census, seeking to bolster Republican redistricting efforts.

Critics warn that these moves could skew political representation and federal funding distribution, disadvantaging states with higher immigrant populations.

