House Passes Controversial Budget Plan Amid GOP Divisions

In a closely contested session, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a controversial budget plan designed to prolong President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts. The vote, which narrowly passed 216-214, overcame resistance from Republican hardliners concerned about insufficient spending cuts.

The budget aims to bypass Senate Democrats and proposes $5 trillion in tax reductions while adding an estimated $5.7 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. It also seeks to tighten border security and bolster U.S. energy production.

The legislative move sparked internal GOP conflicts over significant spending cuts, with worries about the economic impact amid Trump's tariff-induced market chaos. This sets the stage for intense fiscal debates, as lawmakers face pressure to raise the national debt ceiling or face potential default.

