Tense Talks Loom: Moscow Eyes Trump Administration for Diplomatic Breakthrough

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister sees an opportunity for agreements with Trump. Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war but warned of increased sanctions on Russia if diplomacy fails. Tensions rise as both sides assess the potential for negotiations amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:04 IST
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed hope for potential agreements with the newly inaugurated U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, as per the Interfax news agency.

President Trump, who officially assumed office on Monday, declared his intention to put a swift end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, although he did not provide specifics on his approach.

Furthermore, President Trump issued a stern warning on Tuesday, indicating that he might impose further sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin remains unwilling to engage in negotiations aimed at resolving the nearly three-year-old conflict.

