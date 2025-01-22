Kerala Brewery Controversy: Politically Motivated Protests or Genuine Concerns?

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has called on the Left government in Kerala to rescind its approval of a private firm's brewery project in Palakkad, citing concerns over water scarcity.

In the legislative assembly, the Congress-led opposition demanded answers from the Pinarayi Vijayan administration, with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala highlighting alleged corruption and irregularities in the approval process.

The debate intensifies as the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) dismisses protests as politically motivated, accusing the opposition of creating controversies.

