Kerala Brewery Controversy: Politically Motivated Protests or Genuine Concerns?

The opposition UDF in Kerala is challenging the state's approval of a brewery unit, arguing it could exacerbate water scarcity in Palakkad. Allegations of corruption and favoritism have been raised against the state government, which defends the decision amidst accusations of politically charged protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:58 IST
The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has called on the Left government in Kerala to rescind its approval of a private firm's brewery project in Palakkad, citing concerns over water scarcity.

In the legislative assembly, the Congress-led opposition demanded answers from the Pinarayi Vijayan administration, with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala highlighting alleged corruption and irregularities in the approval process.

The debate intensifies as the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) dismisses protests as politically motivated, accusing the opposition of creating controversies.

