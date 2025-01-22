Left Menu

Guardian Ministers Row: Aditi Tatkare's Call for Unity

Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare calls for unity within the ruling coalition over the appointment of district guardian ministers. She hopes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will make a fair decision amidst rival claims for the positions, especially in Raigad and Nashik. Tatkare emphasizes the importance of mutual understanding in the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:17 IST
Guardian Ministers Row: Aditi Tatkare's Call for Unity
Aditi Tatkare
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare urged unity among coalition leaders as the controversy surrounding district guardian minister appointments continues to stir within the ruling Mahayuti. Tatkare, whose appointment as Raigad's guardian minister was challenged, expressed trust in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision-making abilities.

The appointment standoff intensified with rival claims, notably from Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale, keen on the same post in Raigad. Similarly, Nashik's guardian minister position remains contentious, with local leaders vying for influence. Tatkare reaffirmed the necessity of mutual understanding, emphasizing coalition solidarity.

Responding to criticisms of consolidating power in Raigad, Tatkare highlighted their role as elected representatives focused on regional development, pointing to the inclusion of Konkan representatives in the cabinet as proof of government dedication to the coastal area's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025