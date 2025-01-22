Guardian Ministers Row: Aditi Tatkare's Call for Unity

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare urged unity among coalition leaders as the controversy surrounding district guardian minister appointments continues to stir within the ruling Mahayuti. Tatkare, whose appointment as Raigad's guardian minister was challenged, expressed trust in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision-making abilities.

The appointment standoff intensified with rival claims, notably from Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale, keen on the same post in Raigad. Similarly, Nashik's guardian minister position remains contentious, with local leaders vying for influence. Tatkare reaffirmed the necessity of mutual understanding, emphasizing coalition solidarity.

Responding to criticisms of consolidating power in Raigad, Tatkare highlighted their role as elected representatives focused on regional development, pointing to the inclusion of Konkan representatives in the cabinet as proof of government dedication to the coastal area's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)