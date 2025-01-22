Political Clash Over Historic Ceding of Katchatheevu Rekindled

The simmering political tension between the BJP and Congress resurfaces in Tamil Nadu, with the spotlight on the ceding of Katchatheevu islet. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai has taken to social media, questioning the Congress and its partner, the DMK, over this decades-old political decision.

Annamalai referenced a video clip where TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai refers to the ceding as a strategic move by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The BJP leader criticized this stance, arguing it led to significant losses for Indian fishermen, with impacts still felt today.

Annamalai further praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to enhance national security and infrastructure, contrasting them with what he described as Congress's previous negligence. The BJP leader's commentary underscores growing unrest over historical decisions, reigniting a critical political debate.

