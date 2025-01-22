Left Menu

Political Clash Over Historic Ceding of Katchatheevu Rekindled

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticized the Congress and DMK over the ceding of Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka in the 1970s, labeling it a questionable 'strategic maneuver' by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The decision has led to ongoing tensions and challenges for Tamil fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:21 IST
Political Clash Over Historic Ceding of Katchatheevu Rekindled
  • Country:
  • India

The simmering political tension between the BJP and Congress resurfaces in Tamil Nadu, with the spotlight on the ceding of Katchatheevu islet. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai has taken to social media, questioning the Congress and its partner, the DMK, over this decades-old political decision.

Annamalai referenced a video clip where TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai refers to the ceding as a strategic move by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The BJP leader criticized this stance, arguing it led to significant losses for Indian fishermen, with impacts still felt today.

Annamalai further praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to enhance national security and infrastructure, contrasting them with what he described as Congress's previous negligence. The BJP leader's commentary underscores growing unrest over historical decisions, reigniting a critical political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025