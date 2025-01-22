Left Menu

Controversy Intensifies Over RG Kar Conviction: Political Scapegoat or Justice Served?

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accuses West Bengal government of hastiness in the RG Kar case. He suggests Sanjay Roy is being used as a scapegoat to save Mamata Banerjee's administration. The case sees further legal escalation as appeals and calls for the death penalty mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:46 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a brewing controversy over the RG Kar rape-murder case, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has criticized the West Bengal government for allegedly rushing the conviction of Sanjay Roy. He claims that the government's expedited legal actions might be an attempt to make Roy a scapegoat, potentially diverting attention from the involvement of high-profile individuals.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced Roy, the accused in the case, to life imprisonment, also imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. However, this verdict has been challenged. The state government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has vehemently opposed the life sentence and is advocating for the death penalty through an appeal to the High Court.

The legal saga continues as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) aligns itself with the demand for a harsher sentence. As the High Court hearing approaches, scheduled for January 27, the political and judicial tug-of-war over the case remains highly charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

