Europe Stands Firm: Macron Urges Sovereign Strength
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for European sovereignty amid changes in U.S. leadership. At a conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Macron highlighted the importance of supporting key industries, calling for a strong, united Europe to counter potential challenges following Donald Trump's return.
In a decisive statement, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the urgency for European nations to bolster their sovereignty in the wake of changes in U.S. leadership, specifically referencing former President Donald Trump's return.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint news conference in Paris, Macron highlighted the necessity of supporting Europe's vital industries, including the automobile, steel, and chemical sectors.
Macron urged for a consolidated European response, stating, "After the inauguration of a new administration in the United States, it is necessary more than ever for Europeans and for our two countries to play their role of consolidating a united, strong and sovereign Europe."
